Cuban a resistancea leaders, exiles praise Trump policy change
Jorge Luis Garcia Perez AntuA ez, Orlando Gutierrez, Antonio Rodiles y Angel Moya, speak at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center where leaders representing organizations within the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance held a press conference celebrating President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy. Following President Donald Trump's appearance in Little Havana on Friday to announce changes to the U.S. policy toward Cuba, "resistance" leaders and exiles who fled the communist country praised the move, gathering in solidarity to thank Trump.
