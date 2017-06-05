Couple in apparent Miami murder-suicide identified by police
Miami police on Friday identified the man and his estranged wife who died Wednesday in a bloody apparent murder-suicide. Police said 40-year-old Isis Valdes Cruz was stabbed to death by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Heriberto Garcia Ortega.
