Couple in apparent Miami murder-suici...

Couple in apparent Miami murder-suicide identified by police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami police on Friday identified the man and his estranged wife who died Wednesday in a bloody apparent murder-suicide. Police said 40-year-old Isis Valdes Cruz was stabbed to death by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Heriberto Garcia Ortega.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) 11 hr treeface41 6
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 23 hr OCD Trump 1
Heroin Thu Jojo 12
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15) Jun 5 Hellinutero 24
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Jun 5 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Jun 3 SEEKTRUTH 1,584
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC