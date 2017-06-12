Coral Gables cop relieved of duty after domestic violence allegation
A Coral Gables police officer has been taken off the streets as the city's police department investigates a domestic violence allegation against him, police said Friday. Officer Manuel Rivero, who has worked on the Coral Gables police force for 17 years, was relieved of duty by Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. as the investigation, which is both criminal and internal, continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|21 hr
|Sooohorny
|15
|2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11)
|Fri
|IVC
|237
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|IVC
|1,586
|EXPOSING Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|Fri
|Ignatiy Vishnevet...
|1
|Andre
|Fri
|luzma
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC