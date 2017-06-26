Commentary: Trump takes two steps bac...

Commentary: Trump takes two steps back on normalization with Cuba

By the Council on Hemispheric Affairs On June 16, President Trump tightened Cuba travel and trade restrictions that had been liberalized under the Obama administration. On the surface this may look like a minor roll back of the normalization process, but Trump has derailed an otherwise modest welcome change in a US Cuba policy that was beginning to have positive reverberations throughout the region.

