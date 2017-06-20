Coconut Grove Playhouse fight enters commission chamber
The fight to save the Coconut Grove Playhouse ends up in the lap of Miami city commissioners this week, as preservationists try to reverse a decision allowing a partial demolition of the cavernous and aging structure. On the commission's agenda today is an appeal of the city's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board's granting an application for a special certificate of appropriateness for the partial demolition of the structure, the reconstruction of a theater, and the new construction of a public parking garage with residential units at the individually designated historic site known as the Coconut Grove Playhouse.
