Climate decision could accelerate damage to Trump properties in Florida
President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South Florida. The president's Mar-a-Lago estate, the soaring apartment towers bearing his name on Miami-area beaches and his Doral golf course are all threatened by rising seas, according to projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the South Florida Regional Climate Change Compact.
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|18 hr
|Caliboy
|7
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|18 hr
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Sun
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Quote
|1,585
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Cynthia
|5
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
