City's kick can block Miami Beckham United stadium deal

14 hrs ago

A last-minute change to a deal between Miami-Dade County and Miami Beckham United clearing the way for the firm to buy county land for a Major League Soccer stadium in Miami has left City of Miami officials crying foul. Among conditions the county commission set June 6, one would require Beckham's group to hire county police and emergency responders for off-duty work inside the planned 25,000-seat Overtown stadium.

