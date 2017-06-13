City's kick can block Miami Beckham United stadium deal
A last-minute change to a deal between Miami-Dade County and Miami Beckham United clearing the way for the firm to buy county land for a Major League Soccer stadium in Miami has left City of Miami officials crying foul. Among conditions the county commission set June 6, one would require Beckham's group to hire county police and emergency responders for off-duty work inside the planned 25,000-seat Overtown stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|1 hr
|californiaboiii
|9
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 10
|Quote
|1,585
|Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Cynthia
|5
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC