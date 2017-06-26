Catwalk: A Night of Vogue Returns to Miami
A small warehouse in Little Haiti brimmed to capacity late Saturday night, June 24, for Catwalk: A Night of Vogue featuring fierce competition of voguing, realness, death drops and serving face for a lit audience of spectators. Emcee Nikki Blaque led the panel of local judges in their deliberation of face-offs and ultimate best-of awards for cash prizes.
