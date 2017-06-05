Car crashes into building, sending five people to the trauma center
A single car-single building crash sent five people to Ryder Trauma Center Saturday morning on Little Havana's northern edge, according to Miami Fire Rescue. The building at Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 21st Court, former home of Nostrum Medical Center, houses Florida Dental Care and Vidamax Medical Center.
