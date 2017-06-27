Can anything be done to ease Brickell bridge gridlock? One idea just got shot down
But a proposal to alleviate traffic by extending lockdown times of the bridge during rush-hour periods has been rejected by the U.S. Coast Guard, angering commuters, business owners and residents in the city's core hoping for relief. Average waiting time when the bridge goes up is seven minutes, and it often takes 20 minutes to travel less than one mile when traffic peaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law maker threatened
|1 hr
|kyman
|1
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|6 hr
|chat
|35
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|7 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|14 hr
|Guillermo Grande
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|Mon
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Jun 25
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC