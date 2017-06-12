Bid to expand 836 into Kendall rejected by Miami-Dade commissioners

The bid to extend the Dolphin Expressway into Kendall hit a major roadblock on Tuesday when a panel of Miami-Dade commissioners rejected the proposal, saying they couldn't let the highway grow past the western edge of urban development. "I'm concerned if you put infrastructure out there, folks will see that as a green light to come in there and move the UDB," said Commissioner Dennis Moss.

