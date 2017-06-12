Best of Miami 2017 Preview: The Best Restaurants in Every Neighborhood in Miami-Dade
You'll find in this annual issue more than 300 picks for the Magic City's greatest restaurants, bars, clubs, people, and places, as well as the winners of our Readers' Poll, which garnered thousands of votes online. The issue hits the web tomorrow, but in the meantime, we're sharing all the restaurants that won a Best of Award by neighborhood.
