Beautiful parks beckon a " just dona t try to walk there
When Caroline Parker Santiago and her two children want to walk to A.D. Barnes Park they have to negotiate an obstacle course. First, they warily approach the intersection at Southwest 39th Street and 72nd Avenue, which must have been designed by a 5-year-old scribbling on a napkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for boi
|36 min
|S16BG
|19
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|S16BG
|29
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|S16BG
|121
|Review: Vida Dental Coral Gables
|Thu
|Jhonny
|2
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Thu
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Keyvon
|39
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Thu
|NBA samuel
|92
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Jun 21
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC