B-Side, Wood's Second Cousin, Brings Old-School House and Hip-Hop to Allapattah

If you're driving west on 29th Street from North Miami Avenue, the street murals, galleries, and design shops of Wynwood abruptly give way to the body shops, warehouses, and pawn shops of Allapattah. There isn't much difference between the two neighborhoods - both have rows of low buildings, long blocks, and writing on the walls, although Allapattah's old-school adverts aren't as coveted at the street art that's made Wynwood famous.

