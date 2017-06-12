B-Side, Wood's Second Cousin, Brings Old-School House and Hip-Hop to Allapattah
If you're driving west on 29th Street from North Miami Avenue, the street murals, galleries, and design shops of Wynwood abruptly give way to the body shops, warehouses, and pawn shops of Allapattah. There isn't much difference between the two neighborhoods - both have rows of low buildings, long blocks, and writing on the walls, although Allapattah's old-school adverts aren't as coveted at the street art that's made Wynwood famous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|3 hr
|Jsloan127
|13
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|4 hr
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|9 hr
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|9 hr
|Pasadena Pancakes
|3
|The bachelor ho
|Thu
|Holympios
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC