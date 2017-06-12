Author-illustrator Walter Wick to present show at Lowe Art Museum in Coral Gables
A new exhibit at the Lowe Art Museum featuring the handcrafted, meticulously detailed installation models as well as gizmos, toys and games of Walter Wick is set to open with a free reception June 22. The award-winning author and photographic illustrator of 'Can You See What I See?' and co-creator of the famed 'I Spy' books will speak at the event.
