Author-illustrator Walter Wick to present show at Lowe Art Museum in Coral Gables

A new exhibit at the Lowe Art Museum featuring the handcrafted, meticulously detailed installation models as well as gizmos, toys and games of Walter Wick is set to open with a free reception June 22. The award-winning author and photographic illustrator of 'Can You See What I See?' and co-creator of the famed 'I Spy' books will speak at the event. A new exhibit at the Lowe Art Museum featuring the handcrafted, meticulously detailed installation models as well as gizmos, toys and games of Walter Wick is set to open with a free reception June 22. The award-winning author and photographic illustrator of 'Can You See What I See?' and co-creator of the famed 'I Spy' books will speak at the event.

