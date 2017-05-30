Artist Chris Pyrate on New Ahumanfly Boutique: "Miami Puts My Mind to Rest"
Even as the increase in atmospheric CO2 emissions threatens to burn its citizenry to a crisp - assuming they haven't already drowned in the ever-encroaching Atlantic Ocean Miami continues to attract world-class creative talent to its lush shores and scorching hot pavement. Despite Miami's origins as a city of transience and travel, with people flitting in and out of it at a pace that would marvel even the most seasoned of cocaine cowboys, recent years have seen a paradigm shift in how the city is perceived by creatives the world over: it's no longer a stop along the way, but rather, the destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|1,584
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|26JerseyDevil
|75
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|26JerseyDevil
|118
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Jun 1
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
|Child care
|May 31
|Ghetto for life
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|May 30
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|May 30
|KY Jelly-Man - KY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC