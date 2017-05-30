Arcade Fire, the Greatest Rock Band of the 21st Century, Comes to Miami September 23

Arcade Fire yesterday announced 20 dates for the Infinite Content Tour including a show Saturday, September 23 at the University of Miami's Watsco Center, Road-trippers should also take note of a Tampa date on Friday, September 22 . Montreal-based Arcade Fire, which has single-handedly kept alive the tradition of concept albums in this playlist age, has also announced the July 28 release of a fifth record, Everything Now.

