Arcade Fire, the Greatest Rock Band o...

Arcade Fire, the Greatest Rock Band of the 21st Century, Comes to Miami September 23

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Arcade Fire yesterday announced 20 dates for the Infinite Content Tour including a show Saturday, September 23 at the University of Miami's Watsco Center, Road-trippers should also take note of a Tampa date on Friday, September 22 . Montreal-based Arcade Fire, which has single-handedly kept alive the tradition of concept albums in this playlist age, has also announced the July 28 release of a fifth record, Everything Now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philip Levine kookoo Thu Dingaling 1
REWARD - Raul Portal Gutierrez from Camaguey C... Thu cash 1
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Thu Moron Watch Inter... 2
Child care May 31 Ghetto for life 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... May 30 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! May 30 KY Jelly-Man - KY 4
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP May 30 Miss Piggy 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC