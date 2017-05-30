Arcade Fire, the Greatest Rock Band of the 21st Century, Comes to Miami September 23
Arcade Fire yesterday announced 20 dates for the Infinite Content Tour including a show Saturday, September 23 at the University of Miami's Watsco Center, Road-trippers should also take note of a Tampa date on Friday, September 22 . Montreal-based Arcade Fire, which has single-handedly kept alive the tradition of concept albums in this playlist age, has also announced the July 28 release of a fifth record, Everything Now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philip Levine kookoo
|Thu
|Dingaling
|1
|REWARD - Raul Portal Gutierrez from Camaguey C...
|Thu
|cash
|1
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Thu
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
|Child care
|May 31
|Ghetto for life
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|May 30
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|May 30
|KY Jelly-Man - KY
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|May 30
|Miss Piggy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC