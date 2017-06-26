AHF Expands Services to Liberty City in Miami-Dade County to Address...

AHF Expands Services to Liberty City ...

In continuing to address the increasing HIV/AIDS epidemic in South Florida, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is expanding its services in Miami-Dade county, opening a new health care center in Miami's Liberty City community. Located at 1498 NW 54th Street, Suite C, Miami, the new center officially opened on Saturday, June 24th with a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with remarks by AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane.

