AHF Expands Services to Liberty City in Miami-Dade County to Address...
In continuing to address the increasing HIV/AIDS epidemic in South Florida, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is expanding its services in Miami-Dade county, opening a new health care center in Miami's Liberty City community. Located at 1498 NW 54th Street, Suite C, Miami, the new center officially opened on Saturday, June 24th with a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with remarks by AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|13 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|22 hr
|Happy Prince
|26
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Sun
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jun 22
|Keyvon
|39
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Jun 22
|NBA samuel
|92
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ...
|Jun 22
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC