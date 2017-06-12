Abuse by officers was "a complete breakdown in policy," Sweetwater police chief says
Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said Wednesday that the arrest of two former employees revealed the need for reform within the police department. Local LGBTQ group Pridelines partnered with the city of Miami Police Department and the Miami Heat to organize the Pulse Day of Remembrance event, which was held overlooking the water at AmericanAirlines Arena's Xfinity Plaza Terrace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|9 min
|Freerent
|4
|The bachelor ho
|34 min
|Holympios
|1
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Wed
|californiaboiii
|9
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in...
|Jun 11
|Adam the Macho Li...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Jun 11
|Reej Rolling
|3
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 10
|Quote
|1,585
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC