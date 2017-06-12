Abuse by officers was "a complete breakdown in policy," Sweetwater police chief says

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said Wednesday that the arrest of two former employees revealed the need for reform within the police department. Local LGBTQ group Pridelines partnered with the city of Miami Police Department and the Miami Heat to organize the Pulse Day of Remembrance event, which was held overlooking the water at AmericanAirlines Arena's Xfinity Plaza Terrace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.