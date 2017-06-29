A Tale of Two Toilet Paper Dispensers: Miami-Dade Public Transit
" I'll never forget these words, uttered to me by a Hialeah Metrorail station janitor. How a city handles public transit says a lot about its culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|16 hr
|LilHavanaFinest
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Justicia
|93
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|22 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Ken
|16
|Workmyholes3
|Thu
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC