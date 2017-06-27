a Incredibly talenteda teens at Flori...

a Incredibly talenteda teens at Florida Grand Opera camp learn their craft

Florida Grand Opera's Youth Artist Learning Academy is just wrapping up its second annual Opera Boot Camp, which began June 12 and ends Friday with a performance to showcase what the young virtuosos have learned. "People always worry about the next generation of any of classical music lovers," said Susan T. Danis, the company's general director and CEO.

