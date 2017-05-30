A Book Festival in Miami's Little Haiti Seeks to Empower the Community
The Little Haiti Book Festival, now in its fifth year, is an homage to Haiti's culture and historical legacy, both past and present. The name of Sosyete Koukouy , a cultural organization for Haitians in South Florida, translates from KreyA2l to Society of the Firefly - at once majestic and indicative of its purpose to illuminate the artistic legacy of Haiti.
