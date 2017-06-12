71-year-old man killed after police car crashes into two cars early Saturday

A 71-year-old man was killed after a Miami police officer driving his car, with lights and sirens on, crashed into two vehicles early Saturday morning, police said. The officer was responding to a priority call around 1:35 a.m. when he crashed into a black Honda Civic heading west near Southwest Seventh Street and 12th Avenue, Miami police officer Kenia Fallat said in a statement.

