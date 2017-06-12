7 healthcare workers disciplined over fraud, drug use, sexual battery
Fraud convictions, drugs and alleged sexual battery resulted in seven South Florida medical, healthcare or wellness professionals getting emergency suspension or restriction orders from the Florida Department of Health. An Emergency Suspension Order has been issued for 68-year-old registered nurse Ilfrenise Charlemagne of Miami, but she has been removed from the labor force for two years, nine months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
