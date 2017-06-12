7 healthcare workers disciplined over...

7 healthcare workers disciplined over fraud, drug use, sexual battery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Fraud convictions, drugs and alleged sexual battery resulted in seven South Florida medical, healthcare or wellness professionals getting emergency suspension or restriction orders from the Florida Department of Health. An Emergency Suspension Order has been issued for 68-year-old registered nurse Ilfrenise Charlemagne of Miami, but she has been removed from the labor force for two years, nine months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 16 min Det Mel Bernstein... 2
Gay Skype (May '16) Sun Caliboy 7
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Purple in... Sun Adam the Macho Li... 1
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... Sun Reej Rolling 3
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Sat Quote 1,585
Dr Ismael Labrador Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Stat... (Feb '16) Jun 10 Cynthia 5
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC