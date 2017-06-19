19th season of CBS' 'Big Brother' wel...

19th season of CBS' 'Big Brother' welcomes Miami resident

"Big Brother" is coming back to CBS, and there's a Miami contestant moving into the TV house this summer. Miami native Josh Martinez, 23, who currently lives in Homestead, is joining 15 other contestants as they try to outplay one another for the show's $500,000 grand prize.

