18-year-old shot dead at Miami wake |...

18-year-old shot dead at Miami wake | Video

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Jedediah "Eggo" Scatliffe, 18, was shot and killed during a wake for a friend in Overtown, Miami, on June 16, 2017. Jedediah "Eggo" Scatliffe, 18, was shot and killed during a wake for a friend in Overtown, Miami, on June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) Sat Sooohorny 15
2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11) Fri IVC 237
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Fri IVC 1,586
EXPOSING Ignatiy Vishnevetsky Fri Ignatiy Vishnevet... 1
Andre Fri luzma 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri Trump is a joke 4
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Fri Bay of Pig Latin 10
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,848,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC