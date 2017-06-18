18-year-old shot dead at Miami wake | Video
Jedediah "Eggo" Scatliffe, 18, was shot and killed during a wake for a friend in Overtown, Miami, on June 16, 2017. Jedediah "Eggo" Scatliffe, 18, was shot and killed during a wake for a friend in Overtown, Miami, on June 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Sat
|Sooohorny
|15
|2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11)
|Fri
|IVC
|237
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|IVC
|1,586
|EXPOSING Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|Fri
|Ignatiy Vishnevet...
|1
|Andre
|Fri
|luzma
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC