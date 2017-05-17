ZooMiami turns manure into compost and sells Zoo Doo
ZooMiami launched a program this week called Zoo Doo where its selling compost made from animal manure as a way to reduce what goes into the landfill. Once a month, the Miami-Dade Police Department sends officers to Poinciana Park Elementary in Gladeview to have lunch with students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Catalina
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Habit
|93
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC