You Can Get Drunk With Roger Stone at...

You Can Get Drunk With Roger Stone at an Irish Pub in Coral Gables Monday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

After spending decades smearing political candidates as an admitted backroom political operative, Stone had seemingly hit a lull in his career over the past decade. Remember when he was handling the campaign of a stoner comedian running for Miami Beach mayor? But right when America had forgotten him, he rose from the depths of Fort Lauderdale and helped coach Trump into winning the presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 12 hr Stan Yenz 10
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Thu Beast 1976 94
need boy in Miami (Jul '16) May 16 Wessley 25
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC