Wyclef Jean urges fans to support Haitian immigrants

In this, Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Jean performs Friday in Miami's Little Haiti, a community worried that the Trump Administration won't renew post-earthquake immigration benefits for roughly 50,000 Haitians.

