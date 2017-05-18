Wyclef Jean urges fans to support Haitian immigrants
In this, Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Jean performs Friday in Miami's Little Haiti, a community worried that the Trump Administration won't renew post-earthquake immigration benefits for roughly 50,000 Haitians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|9 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|9 hr
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|10 hr
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|11 hr
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|11 hr
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Midwestern
|51
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC