Witness 'the rise' of La Parisienne Bakery: Quality and Tradition
If you haven't already heard all the rave reviews about La Parisienne Bakery in North Miami Beach, or read about master artisan baker Embarek "Ali" Alibey's special talent for combining authenticity with quality and tradition, one of the best kept secret recipes for success is about to be deliciously revealed. Personally witnessing the rise of La Parisienne is a must for anyone who would like to turn an ordinary visit to a bakery into an extraordinary destination experience where you can actually see authentic French gourmet bread being baked through exhibition windows, producing a mesmer-izing display of artisanal varieties complemented by a tantalizing array of French pastries and rich, flavorful coffees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Biscayne Bay Tribune.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|23 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Catalina
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Habit
|93
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC