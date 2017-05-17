Witness 'the rise' of La Parisienne Bakery: Quality and Tradition

If you haven't already heard all the rave reviews about La Parisienne Bakery in North Miami Beach, or read about master artisan baker Embarek "Ali" Alibey's special talent for combining authenticity with quality and tradition, one of the best kept secret recipes for success is about to be deliciously revealed. Personally witnessing the rise of La Parisienne is a must for anyone who would like to turn an ordinary visit to a bakery into an extraordinary destination experience where you can actually see authentic French gourmet bread being baked through exhibition windows, producing a mesmer-izing display of artisanal varieties complemented by a tantalizing array of French pastries and rich, flavorful coffees.

