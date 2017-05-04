Wanted for decades for legendary crimes, a pair of Hialeah robberies finally brought him down
Anibal Mustelier, a legendary Cuban-born criminal who evaded police capture for more than a quarter of a century, was found guilty along with two other defendants by a federal jury following a seven-day trial in Miami federal court. The three defendants - Mustelier, JosA© Pineda Castro and his wife YamilA© DA az Bernal -were convicted of conspiracy to commit robberies including two jewelry stores in Hialeah and attempting break in at a third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
