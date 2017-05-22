Vizcaya visitors can now tour a little-known area of the mansion grounds
The Vizcaya Open House on Sunday, May 21, 2017, focused on re-introducing the village across the street from the Vizcaya main house which is returning to its roots now that the Museum of Science has relocated to Downtown Miami. The Vizcaya Open House on Sunday, May 21, 2017, focused on re-introducing the village across the street from the Vizcaya main house which is returning to its roots now that the Museum of Science has relocated to Downtown Miami.
