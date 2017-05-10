Venetian Bridge Ribbon Cutting
The Exchange for Change program, a local inmate writing program is working with inmates and having them write letters and poems to their mothers as part of a Mother's Day project. Inmates at Dade Correctional read their letters and poems a loud as part of their graduation ceremony from the program on Wed., May 3, 2017.
