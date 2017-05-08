Two more candidates enter Miami Senat...

Two more candidates enter Miami Senate race to replace Artiles

11 hrs ago

The race to replace state Sen. Frank Artiles got more crowded Tuesday after a pair of well-known contenders - one a Democrat, the other a Republican - announced their candidacies. Both entered the contest a day after Gov. Rick Scott set the dates for the special Senate election.

