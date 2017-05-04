Two men face federal charges for a fishinga checks out of Hialeah mailboxes

U.S. Postal Inspector Reldys Torres demonstrates how criminals used makeshift tools to fish out mail after a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Coral Springs Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Attorney General's Office collaborated to execute "Operation Hook, Line and Sinker," an arrest round-up of nine targets who committed mail theft through a mail "fishing" technique.

