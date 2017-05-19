Twins collect shoes for a good cause

Twins collect shoes for a good cause

Twin teenage brothers Brandon and Jordan Weinstein credit their Jewish upbringing and education in starting a charity called Click4Cleats.org a few years ago. The Weinstein brothers, 17, live in North Miami Beach and attend University School of Nova Southeastern University in Davie as high school juniors.

