Trump admin to extend protections for Haitians 6 months
The Trump administration said Monday it will extend until January a humanitarian program that has allowed roughly 58,000 Haitians to live in the United States, but it is hinting that further extensions are unlikely. Temporary Protected Status was given to Haitians living in the United States after a 2010 earthquake devastated parts of that country.
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|36
|Lifeguard Pride
|Sun
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Sun
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sun
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|Sun
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|May 20
|Anonymous
|5
