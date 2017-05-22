Trump admin to extend protections for...

Trump admin to extend protections for Haitians 6 months

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

The Trump administration said Monday it will extend until January a humanitarian program that has allowed roughly 58,000 Haitians to live in the United States, but it is hinting that further extensions are unlikely. Temporary Protected Status was given to Haitians living in the United States after a 2010 earthquake devastated parts of that country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 12 hr anonymous 36
Lifeguard Pride Sun Maxwell Totts 12
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... Sun Mitch Pickles 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sun Donald Trumps Reason 22
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 ! Sun Alex Baldwin - Ma... 1
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16) Sun Prophet tick 11
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 20 Anonymous 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC