Tow Trucks, Cafecito, and LIV: You Ne...

Tow Trucks, Cafecito, and LIV: You Need This Miami Beach Adult Coloring Book

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

We've all been there: you leave your car parked along a Miami Beach street where you "swear no one has been ticketed," and suddenly, one hour turns into four, and you discover your car has been towed by some company based out of Hialeah. You want to scream, or punch a wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 18 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 9
need boy in Miami (Jul '16) Tue Wessley 25
Modeling Companies Tue Catalina 1
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Mon Habit 93
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC