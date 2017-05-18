Three Miami guys vying for rose from ...

Three Miami guys vying for rose from Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

Season 13 of The Bachelorette starts up at 9 p.m. Monday and we have a few reasons to keep the ABC dating show on our radar. Rachel Lindsay , from Nick Viall's season , is the first African American to take the role of queen of the competition, and we found three locals who are part of the cast.

