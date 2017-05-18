Three Miami guys vying for rose from Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay
Season 13 of The Bachelorette starts up at 9 p.m. Monday and we have a few reasons to keep the ABC dating show on our radar. Rachel Lindsay , from Nick Viall's season , is the first African American to take the role of queen of the competition, and we found three locals who are part of the cast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|33 min
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|36 min
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|1 hr
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|1 hr
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|Midwestern
|51
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC