The Ten Best Tacos in Miami

Although the West Coast reigns supreme when it comes to infinite variations and regional styles of Mexico's beloved street food, Miami's taco scene continues to soar with an ambitious mix of modern Mexican spots and under-the-radar mom-and-pop taquerias serving serious corn-based tortillas stuffed with meticulously prepared fillings. Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, and the Magic City is gearing up for an enormous fiesta jam-packed with block parties, live entertainment, and food and drink specials - the perfect excuse to get your hands on these three-bite delights.

