The Ten Best Craft Beer Bars in Miami and Fort Lauderdale
What makes a good beer bar? First, it's selection: A thoughtful draft and bottle list that changes frequently and offers up a good variety of styles and flavor profiles. Second, it's the people: An educated staff that can help you navigate the myriad of choices they present, point you towards the perfect beer, and possibly help you to discover a new favorite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|10 hr
|Yamilet
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|18 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|19 hr
|Hey
|3
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|May 9
|Tom_J
|23
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|May 9
|malo
|96
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|May 8
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC