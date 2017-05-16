The single secret ingredient to unsnarl downtown's traffic

For Brickell, the hot topic is to tunnel under the Miami River near the Brickell Avenue Bridge starting from far to the south to dump out cars somewhere in or past downtown. In downtown, meanwhile, the Downtown Development Authority is intent on narrowing - yes, narrowing - Biscayne Boulevard, which is also US highway 1, in the misplaced hope that the flow will somehow even out and thus get cars through the heart of the city faster.

