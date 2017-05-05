Teamwork demonstrated at robotics festival
Jewish students recently enjoyed working with their classmates in teams while participating in the first Miami Jewish Day School Robotics Festival at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach. This festival was hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Jewish Education in Miami in collaboration with the Yerucham Science Center in Israel and showcased the technological creations of students from Scheck Hillel and the Hebrew Academy and Lehrman Community Day School, both in Miami Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Dirty Dog
|94
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|21 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Thu
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|Apr 30
|Bakers Rack
|1
|1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08)
|Apr 30
|Martyxfl
|1,777
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC