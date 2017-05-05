Teamwork demonstrated at robotics festival

Jewish students recently enjoyed working with their classmates in teams while participating in the first Miami Jewish Day School Robotics Festival at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach. This festival was hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Jewish Education in Miami in collaboration with the Yerucham Science Center in Israel and showcased the technological creations of students from Scheck Hillel and the Hebrew Academy and Lehrman Community Day School, both in Miami Beach.

