Tap 42 Opens in Midtown Miami This Weekend With More Than 40 Beers on Tap

The newest addition to the Tap & Co. family, Tap 42, located on the corner of NE 33 St. and 1 Ave., will officially open for business on Saturday, May 20. The 6,150-square-foot establishment will boast a bar and food program slightly different from its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton, but will still offer some of the more familiar gastropub-style fare with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings.

