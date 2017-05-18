Tap 42 Opens in Midtown Miami This Weekend With More Than 40 Beers on Tap
The newest addition to the Tap & Co. family, Tap 42, located on the corner of NE 33 St. and 1 Ave., will officially open for business on Saturday, May 20. The 6,150-square-foot establishment will boast a bar and food program slightly different from its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton, but will still offer some of the more familiar gastropub-style fare with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings.
