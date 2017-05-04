Syrian Supper Club of South Florida
Syrian refugee families, who have been relocated to South Florida, are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt to their new surroundings. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|8 hr
|Squirts McGiggles
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Dirty Dog
|94
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Thu
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|Apr 30
|Bakers Rack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC