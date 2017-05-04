Syrian refugees will cook for you and...

Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Scents swirl, long skirts whirl as the two young Syrian women cook traditional meals in this Coral Gables kitchen across the globe from their war-torn homes. Kholoud Al Shareef, 31, and Yasmeen Zobi, 23, move from one billowing pot to the next, speaking to one another in Arabic as they try to figure out the stainless-steel German appliances in this home that is not their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... 12 hr Squirts McGiggles 1
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Fri Dirty Dog 94
GlassesUSA.com - bad Fri Glasses 1
Lifeguard Pride May 4 You Lying Sack of... 2
Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09) May 3 valerie 197
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) May 1 Justicia 14
Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti... Apr 30 Bakers Rack 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC