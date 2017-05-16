Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit st...

Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit stops picked out

While many details about the six corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit plan remain to be worked out, the county's Transportation & Public Works Department has identified tentative stops along all of the routes. Speaking before the Transportation Planning Organization's Fiscal Priorities Committee, Albert Hernandez, department assistant director, said many of the stops dovetail with existing transit.

