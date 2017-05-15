'Straight Outta Compton' actor arrest...

'Straight Outta Compton' actor arrested for alleged assault

Richard Taylor, who portrayed Suge Knight in the 2015 hip-hop biopic, was arrested for alleged assault following an incident at the Sunny Isles Beach hotel near Miami on Sunday, according to a police report obtained by the Daily News. The brouhaha began when the security guard asked Taylor to take his foot off a table in the venue's lobby, which Taylor allegedly declined to do.

