South Miami newly named to 2017 Playful City USA list
South Miami's Parks and Recreation Department helped the city become one of the 34 United States cities and towns newly recognized in 2017 for putting kids and family needs first as part of the Playful City USA program. The nonprofit Kaboom! Playful City USA honors cities and towns that allow free access to play so kids can learn, grow and develop important life skills.
