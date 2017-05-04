Retired Miami cop says he was protecting himself when he opened fire at car in Tropical Park

The retired Miami police officer who opened fire on a motorist at Tropical Park says he was forced to shoot only after the man - whom he said smelled of alcohol and falsely claimed to be a cop - repeatedly tried to run him over. Michael Levy told the Miami Herald on Thursday that the motorist, Rudy Velasquez, yelled ethnic slurs at him and his wife just before looping around the lot in an attempt to run him over after the two exchanged words.

